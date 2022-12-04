Matthew McCallan: Boy (15) goes missing in Co Tyrone
Fears are growing over the safety of a teenage boy who went missing from a village in Co Tyrone.
Matthew McCallan was last seen at around 1.30am on Sunday in the Finona area.
Police have released a photograph of the 15-year-old which is believed to have been taken shortly before he disappeared.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.
“Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Fintona area.”
Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.
