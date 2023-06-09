Mask literally slips for loyalist behind early morning flag raid on republican memorial garden

Two masked men were filmed stealing emblems - including an Irish National Flag - from a monument to republican icon Thomas Clarke in Dungannon

One of the flag thieves may have revealed his identity

Loyalists who carried out an early morning flag raid on a republican memorial garden may well have come a cropper, the Sunday World has learned.

Because as the thieves arrived at the scene in the dead of night, one of them failed to cover his face properly. And it is believed investigating cops may soon be able to reveal his identity as a result.

Two masked men were filmed stealing emblems - including an Irish National Flag - from a monument to republican icon Thomas Clarke in Dungannon last week.

Clarke - who was born on the Isle of Wight but grew up in the Co, Tyrone town - is still very much revered by local nationalists.

He was the first of seven republican leaders to sign the Proclamation of Independence prior to the Easter Rising in Dublin in April 1916. And he was executed alongside the other leaders’, days after the rebellion collapsed.

And two years ago, local people in Dungannon clubbed together to erect a bronze statue of Tom Clarke. The stunning seven foot sculpture was fashioned by local artist Darragh Sutton.

The Thomas Clarke memorial garden

It has been given a pride of place location in a spectacular memorial garden dedicated to the 1916 leader Tom Clarke and other Tyrone republicans who lost their lives in the recent conflict.

Erected on a hillside at Lisnahull and opposite a local GAA club named after Tom Clarke, the statue attracts a wide range of visitors, including many American tourists.

But last week, local loyalists staged an early morning raid on the memorial garden.

However as we reveal, the entire incident was captured on a CCTV security camera positioned immediately behind one of three flag poles.

Shortly before 1.30am on May 27, a silver four door hatchback car - with three men inside - was filmed cruising slowly past the monument.

At that point, the driver’s face was clearly visible and it is believed investigating police may be able to further enhance the image on their computers.

And seconds later - after turning in the area adjacent to the entrance to the GAA club - the car comes back into view and it stops opposite the Clarke statue.

Two men with their faces covered, jump out and raced into the nearby memorial garden, where they immediately set about removing three flags - including an Irish National Flag - from their poles, before running back to the waiting car, which then sped off.

One of the thieves was wearing a rust-coloured anorak and the other a blue/grey one. And both were wearing dark blue trousers.

A spokesperson for the PSNI, said that after checking its systems, it appeared the matter hadn’t been reported to the police.