Mary Lou McDonald back for Sinn Féin think-in after summer surgery absence

Mary Lou McDonald is due to attend the Sinn Féin think-in next week after a summer absence due to a medical procedure.

The party leader is due to make a return to public engagements after being largely absent during the summer, the party press office confirmed.

The annual think-in is in Dublin on Friday, September 15, when its politicians will debate policies and get ready for a return to the Dáil the following week.

At the end of June, Ms McDonald wrote on Twitter: “Personal news: I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well.

“I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staff at Rotunda Hospital for your excellent care and kindness.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards.”

Sinn Féin TDs Pearse Doherty and Matt Carthy were dispatched to Australia over the summer for a series of engagements with politicians about the country’s health service, housing situation and a united Ireland.

As a result, a motion was passed at the Australian Labour Party’s national conference supporting the reunification of Ireland.

Sinn Féin bounce back in latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll

Ms McDonald visited Australia last year, in a US-style visit in which she made a keynote speech to the National Press Club of Australia, telling young Irish people to enjoy their time abroad but to “come home”.

The party is on course to win 67 seats and be by far the largest party in the newly enlarged Dáil, but will be unable to form a government without Fianna Fáil, according to a projection for the Sunday Independent.

While projections show Sinn Féin may almost double its number of TDs at the next election, which is expected next year or in early 2025, it will still fall short of the 87 seats that will be needed to form a government in a 174-seat Dáil.