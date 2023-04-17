Martin McGuinness helped double agent Scappaticci beat three separate IRA probes

EXCLUSIVE: Spook who outed Stakeknife claims Martin McGuinness owed Scap a favour and protected him for years

Martin McGuinness at an IRA funeral in Belfast in 1987 with Scappaticci (circled below)

British superspy Freddie Scappaticci survived THREE separate IRA investigations into his double-dealing, the Sunday World has learned.

But on each occasion the teak-hard tout survived and lived to fight another day – because he had the full backing of former IRA chief-of-staff Martin McGuinness.

Originally from the Market area of Belfast, former bricklayer Alfredo ‘Freddie’ Scappaticci – who died this week aged 77 – is suspected of involvement in up to 30 murders.

‘Scap’, as he was known in republican circles, was also accused of sadistically torturing many of his victims in order to extract confessions.

His activities are currently the focus of a major criminal investigation by the Operation Kenova team headed by Jon Boucher, a former chief constable.

Freddie Scappaticci held a senior position in the IRA’s internal security unit known as ‘the Nutting Squad’. And he was given a free hand when it came to sniffing out touts and informers.

“Just the mention of his name was enough to send shivers down the spines of hardened IRA men,” a former volunteer said this week.

Martin McGuinness at an IRA funeral in Belfast in 1987 with Scappaticci (circled below)

On Tuesday, it was revealed Scappaticci had died at an undisclosed address in England. He had always denied being the British Military Intelligence agent known as Stakeknife – but today there is no longer any doubt.

In a major interview in the Sunday World today, the spook who outed Stakeknife claims Martin McGuinness owed Scap a favour and protected him for years.

Ian Hurst was a member of the British Army’s Force Research Unit (FRU), which recruited agents in both republican and loyalist paramilitary organisations.

Hurst insists it was McGuinness’s unstinting support for Scappaticci which allowed him to operate as a top double agent for many years.

“In most big companies, chief executive officers are moved on after 18 months, but ‘Scap’ remained in the same role at the centre of the IRA for years and years,” he told the Sunday World.

Hurst said he decided to speak out because the British government was allowing the narrative to emerge that the FRU was a rogue section of the British Army.

“We did the will of our political masters,” he said.

Under the pseudonym ‘Martin Ingram’, Ian Hurst co-wrote the book Stakeknifewhich lifted the lid on Scappaticci’s double life as a highly paid British spy inside the IRA.

Reflecting on the Troubles this week, Hurst said his heart went out to victims’ families.

And in particular he sympathised with the family of Derry man ‘Franko’ Hegarty, who was executed by the IRA as an informer in May 1986.

Previously a member of the Official IRA, the 45-year-old father had been persuaded by Martin McGuinness to join the Provisionals.

And according to a former IRA volunteer who spoke to the Sunday World this week, McGuinness forcefully fended off criticism of the move from within the IRA’s Derry Brigade.

“McGuinness insisted the Shantallow man was a ‘great quartermaster’ who knew how to set up arms dumps,” Hurst said.

But unknown to other IRA members in Derry, Hegarty had already been recruited by FRU and he was personally known to Hurst.

Hegarty was fingered as a ‘tout’ after gardai discovered a huge arsenal of Libyan-supplied weapons buried in a beach in Donegal on January 26, 1986. His army handlers immediately moved him from Derry to a safe house in the south of England.

But Martin McGuinness began visiting Hegarty’s mother Rose, who said her son pined for his friends and family in Derry. And after McGuinness spoke to ‘Franko’ on the phone and guaranteed his safety, it is claimed, the fugitive agreed to return.

Hegarty is said to have had a three-hour meeting with McGuinness in a bedroom at his mother’s house. And when he emerged from the room, McGuinness allegedly told Rose: “He’ll be fine. He just has to go across the border to meet a few people and that’s it.”

A member of Frank Hegarty’s family drove him to Donegal. But he was abducted by members of the IRA who took him to a secret location in south Armagh, where he was interrogated and tortured by Freddie Scappaticci.

On May 25, 1986, Hegarty’s body was found dumped on a border road near Castlederg, Co Tyrone. He had been shot several times and his eyes had been taped shut.

The RUC launched an investigation into the murder and Scappaticci high-tailed it across the border to Dundalk. But after protracted negotiations he agreed to come back north where he was arrested and cautioned, but was never charged.

Detective Inspector Tim McGregor – the officer in charge of ‘Operation Taurus’ as the investigation was known – believed he had more than enough evidence to charge Martin McGuinness with conspiracy to murder.

However, the DPP disagreed and the file was closed.

“At the time it appeared a very strange decision indeed, but our job is simply to present evidence,” McGregor told the Sunday World.

But FRU agent handler Ian Hurst is in no doubt about why the decision was taken to drop the Hegarty case.

“I knew exactly what McGuinness was. I felt so sorry for Frank Hegarty’s family and I cried more tears over that one than any other,” he said.

Hurst believes there was an unwritten pact between McGuinness and Scappaticci which only fully emerged when senior members of the IRA wanted Scap expelled from the republican terror organisation.

Former FRU member Ian Hurst outed Stakeknife

In the course of a legal battle with the MoD over the publication of his book Stakeknife, Hurst was given sight of documents which revealed Scappaticci had become ‘a person of interest’ to the IRA leadership.

Hurst told the Sunday World: “The legal documents showed there were three internal IRA investigations into Freddie Scappaticci.

“Scap had previously become of interest to certain elements within the organisation. They were senior people and they had all wanted rid of him.

“But the person who stymied all of them, wasn’t Gerry Adams, it was Martin McGuinness. So Scap survived and he just carried on, brass-necked as ever,” said Hurst.

Hurst maintains Scappaticci continued to operate as a senior member of the IRA’s internal security until well after the IRA’s first ceasefire in 1994.

Hurst also said he was surprised that in a secretly recorded tape of Scappaticci speaking to reporters from Granada TV’s Cook Report, he had savagely criticised the one IRA leader who had protected him when others wanted him out.

“The person who was protecting him was the same person he was having a go at. It was Martin McGuinness,” said Hurst.

He added: “It’s such a complicated and complex story, you couldn’t possibly tell it as it is. People just wouldn’t believe you.”

After the publication of the book Stakeknife – which Hurst co-wrote 20 years ago with Sunday People reporter Greg Harkin – Scappaticci fled Belfast.

But he later returned to front up an interview with BBC NI where he flatly denied being the agent known as Stakeknife.

At the time, Sinn Fein leaders Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams spoke out in support of Scappaticci.

“Without the support of the republican movement, I don’t think I could have got through this,” Scappaticci told a reporter.

But FRU man Ian Hurst knew different: “There’s now no doubt, he met with the IRA leadership beforehand and hammered out a deal.

“It didn’t suit the IRA to admit a British agent had operated inside it for so long,” said Hurst.

“It was only after the Cook Report tape was released on the internet that his cover was blown completely. It was clearly Scap’s voice,” he added.

Scappaticci left his home in Riverdale in west Belfast, only returning with police protection for the funerals of his father Danny and wife Sheila.

And the British state afforded him the full protection of an undercover agent. The press were banned by law from revealing his whereabouts or releasing up-to-date photographs of him.

Hurst said: “It was a controlled exit really, because both Scap and the IRA knew the game was up.

“The IRA couldn’t do anything – it couldn’t kill him – because by that time it was on the path to peace. It was a deal. But Freddie also wanted me prosecuted. In one of his affidavits, he swore I owed him a duty of care.

“I told the MoD legal people I’d no problem with that and I said he could sue me as an individual as long as he agreed he was the agent known as Stakeknife.

“I told the MoD that if Freddie was willing to admit it, then I would agree I owed him a duty of care. My offer was turned down.”

Hurst also said he believed that from the British state’s point of view, the infiltration of the IRA leadership through the services of Stakeknife had been a resounding success.

“Look at the length of his service – inside the IRA for over 20 years,” he said.

Claims of another ‘supertout’ in the republican movement remain. After the death of Scappaticci, prominent Tyrone republican Frankie Quinn posted on social media that he is convinced that another agent is still in place.

“I’ll make this as clear as I can. That tout Freddie was not Stakeknife. That one is still in a high leadership position within what was once the republican movement.

“That sneaky b****** walks among them still.”