Man’s body is discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

‘The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau’

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man’s body has been found in “unexplained circumstances in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of the body that was made by a member if the public at approximately 8am.

“Following a call from a member of the public, gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan,” gardai said.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.”

Gardai said the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation,” gardai added.

“No further information is available at this time.”


