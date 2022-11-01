Man’s body is discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
‘The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau’
A man’s body has been found in “unexplained circumstances in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan.
Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of the body that was made by a member if the public at approximately 8am.
“Following a call from a member of the public, gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan,” gardai said.
Read more
“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.”
Gardai said the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.
“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation,” gardai added.
“No further information is available at this time.”
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Gerry Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house on motorbike week after Regency shooting, court told
Spooktacular | Maura Higgins and Laura Whitmore among Irish celebs with incredible Halloween costumes
'vicious attack' | Brute (21) jailed for three years after beating partner so badly she was ‘unrecognisable’
investigation | Man’s body is discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
kind and caring | Tributes paid to teenager Eve O’Callaghan who died in Kerry crash
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Shock shooting | ‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Migos’ Takeoff shot dead in Texas bowling alley
heid-ing in plain sight | Supermodel Heidi Klum disturbs fans with ‘nightmare’ worm costume for Halloween
'Huge void' | Limerick community ‘numbed and stunned’ by woman’s death in tragic Halloween crash
shattered lives | Widow of murdered prison officer David Black issues emotional appeal 10 years after shooting