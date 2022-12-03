Man's body found on Donegal mountain after major search operation
A man's body has been found on a Donegal mountain.
The remains were found on Errigal Mountain which is a popular area for walkers and climbers.
The discovery followed a multi-area search of the area at first light.
Among those involved in the search was the Irish Coast Guard and members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.
The search was halted around 9am when remains were found.
The identity or the age of the deceased or how he died has not yet been released.
Gardaí have confirmed that the body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place in due course.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
