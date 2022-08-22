Man’s body found in Dublin’s Royal Canal had no wallet but dressed for night out

Gardai are today trying to positively identify the body of a man who was found in Dublin’s Royal Canal yesterday afternoon

The tragic discovery was made at 12.30pm at Ballybough Bridge in the north of the city.

The man was believed to be in his 20s or 30s, but gardaí have not yet been able to identify him.

While there was no initial signs of foul play a post mortem was due to be carried out on the man’s body today to establish a cause and time of death.

The man’s remains were removed from the water and taken to the city morgue in Whitehall, Dublin 9.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

It is believed the man had a mobile phone and a set of ear buds with him, but no wallet or direct identification.

He was dressed in a manner which indicated he may have been out socialising prior to his death, and gardai trying to establish how he entered the water.

Early indications are that his death was tragic or accidental, but gardai are keeping an open mind in their investigation.

The results of the post mortem will likely guide the direction of inquiries.

“Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.