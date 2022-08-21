RIP | 

Man’s body found in Dublin's Royal Canal as gardaí launch investigation

A garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com that gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.
Edel HughesSunday World

The body of a man has been found in Dublin’s Royal Canal this afternoon.

The tragic discovery was made at 12.30pm at Ballybough Bridge.

The man’s remains were removed from the water and taken to the city morgue in Whitehall, Dublin 9, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

An examination of the scene has taken place.

They said: “Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.


