Man’s body found in Donegal was local swimmer and former teacher Brendan Sadler
The body of a man found in the water off Co Donegal on Sunday is believed to be that of a local swimmer and former teacher.
The man in his 70s was found in the water off Bunagee Pier at Culdaff at around 11.15am.
He has been named locally as Brendan Sadler from Pound Street in Carndonagh.
Mr Sadler, a retired teacher at Crana College in Buncrana, swam regularly in the area.
He was taken from the water on Sunday and efforts were made to revive him but failed.
His remains were then taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem was due to take place.
It is understood that Gardai are treating Mr Sadler's death as a tragic accident.
He will be buried following funeral mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh tomorrow at 11am.
