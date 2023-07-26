Man whose body was discovered on patch of wasteland named locally as young dad-of-one

‘He was working hard to try piece things back together’

Many criticised apparent shortcomings in the system as the body of a young father, partner, son and brother was unceremoniously removed from a patch of waste ground in the heart of Wexford town last week.

Having battled addiction and various other demons in his relatively short life, Matthew Keogh, who called Rockview Court in The Faythe home, is reported to have succumbed to an overdose before his body was discovered on a patch of waste ground known locally as ‘The Knock’ which links St Aidan’s Crescent and Distillery Road.

The grim discovery was made last Wednesday with emergency services attending the scene shortly before noon. Despite the emergency response, it quickly became clear that Mr Keogh had been dead for some time.

Following his death gardaí carried out a full forensic examination of the scene. The remains of the young father-of-one were taken to hospital for a full post-mortem examination and his heartbroken family were informed. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The patch of waste ground known locally as 'The Knock' in Wexford town.

Gardaí were quick to confirm that no foul play was suspected and that the incident was being treated as a sudden death. It’s understood that the deceased had been engaging with local homeless service Wexford People Helping People (WPHP), who confirmed that “one of our cases sadly passed prematurely” and sent condolences to his friends and family.

WPHP founder Claire Malone further commented: “This young lad was working hard to try and piece things back together. He was refused supports which is something that needs to be looked at. He may not have been found in this manner had he been provided adequate access to accommodation and additional support.”

On Saturday, family and friends of Matthew Keogh gathered at Bride Street Church, a short walk from where his body was discovered days earlier, to bid him a fond and final farewell. It was a ceremony wrought with sadness at a young life lost and longing for what might have been. Afterwards his remains were taken to Mount Jerome in Dublin for cremation.

Matthew was the beloved son of Marianne and the late Jimmy. He was the partner of Kayleigh, father to Leighton and brother of Jessica and Katie. He’s sadly missed by his family, his grandparents Dermot and Esther Rogan, nieces Esmae and Nova, nephew Cole, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.