Man who vowed to shame those in vile Michaela song outed for his own sectarian rants

Some of the men seen in the video were sacked or suspended from their jobs

A self-appointed 'detective' who vowed to name and shame all the loyalists involved in the Michaela McAreavey hate song has been outed for his own sectarian comments!

Using the Twitter name 'Pauly Postecoglou' - complete with profile picture of the Celtic manager who's surname he's also borrowed - the republican went the extra mile to out the loyalists in the video at Dundonald Orange Hall.

And then wished he hadn't after social media turned the tables on him by posting pro-IRA comments and others mocking the death of IRA bomb victims.

In April last year 'Pauly' tweeted: "Victory to the IRA. F**k the Queen. F**k Maggie Thatcher and f**k your mama too."

Last November he posted: "Lord Mountbatten [laughing emoji] still parts of him floating about Mullaghmore" accompanied by a rowing boat and bomb emojis in a shocking reference to the IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten and three others including two teenagers.

He said in another offensive tweet, which he sent to MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, that he wished someone had murdered her father.

And last month 'Pauly' posted a picture of loyalist Willie Frazer's coffin with a message: "Should put this one of Wullie Frazer on the wall".

One of the sick tweets targeting Willie Frazer

But he deleted his account within days of him naming several alleged culprits in the Michaela hate song video, complete with fresh photos, details of where they worked and a demand that Twitter goes to town on them.

It's understood Twitter followers were urged to contact 'Pauly's' employers to inform them about his own keyboard sectarianism.

Another sectarian tweet pokes fun at the death of Lord Mountbatten. Lady Brabourne and two children were also killed in the IRA blast.

In the aftermath of the broadcast of the disgusting song mocking the daughter of GAA manager Mickey Harte, the internet was awash with wannabe investigative reporters, police officers and judges.

Many, with good justification and with great success, managed to track down some of the loyalists caught singing, cheering and laughing at the bizarre song that made fun of the 27-year-old's violent murder during her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

As a result, at least seven men have been forced to face the music and shame of their involvement in a terrible event they either thought nobody would ever find out about or had no idea how offensive they were being.

One sectarian tweet read 'victory to the IRA'

A number have already been sacked or suspended pending investigation from their jobs while they await to see if the police decide if a crime has been committed.

'Pauly Postecoglou' posted the names of at least seven people he said were present and involved in the song and that's not including the three men who came out immediately and issued public apologies - John Bell, Richard Beattie and Andrew McDade.

He started off naming a man in the video and a woman who was with him, claiming she is a nurse and posted pictures of them together from another setting.

Shortly after 'Pauly' posted: "I said I won't stop til they are all named and shamed...here's another who gloated and laughed at Michaela's expense. [Name Removed] is his name. Facebook has been deleted."

'Pauly's' keyboard of truth and justice was firing on all cylinders when he posted just after: "Right Twitter... one of the main culprits is named and shamed. Do your thing again. This is [name removed]. This is 100% confirmed as him #Michaela Retweet far and wide."

He then posted: "Another scumbag incoming," which was followed by: "Another one bites the dust... Orange top [name removed] - works in [company removed] in Magherafelt."

In other posts he named names, posted photos and urged his Twitter followers to "Do your thing", while adding, "I am still working on getting the scumbag in the green north face t-shirt…I will find him."

He said shortly after: "I managed to get another two names. Are you ready for another Twitter flurry?"

But while his Twitter crusade was effective, it took its toll on 'Pauly' himself as social media turned the tables on him, forcing him to delete his account.

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances of the Orange hall song and said a file was being prepared and would be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.

