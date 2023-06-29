Man who died in west Belfast flat fire was former IRA prisoner Eugene McKee

Eugene McKee was jailed for 18 years in 1991 when he was caught with a 1,000lb bomb

A former republican prisoner, once jailed for his role in an IRA bombing campaign, has died in a house fire in west Belfast.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the blaze that took the life of Eugene McKee, who was 66 years old.

The PSNI confirmed that they were notified of the fire at a flat in the Gardenmore Gardens area of Twinbrook at around 10.15pm on Monday.

Police attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and are now conducting enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, Mr McKee’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson added that they attended a call at Gardenmore Road to reports of a fire in a ground floor flat at 10.09pm.

“Firefighters initially performed CPR prior to arrival of emergency service colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).”

The victim was named locally as Eugene McKee, an ex-IRA prisoner who was jailed for 18 years in 1991 when he was caught with a 1,000lb bomb.

In 2003, McKee was awarded over £100,000 in compensation after an assault by prison officers, during which he sustained a broken neck.

The assault occurred in the Maze prison in 1997 following an attempted escape by IRA prisoners who were caught digging a tunnel.

He was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement but moved away from republicanism, becoming involved in a number of incidents of criminality.

Sources say that McKee developed first an addiction to pain medication linked to his injury.

An article in the republican newspaper An Phoblacht, dated April 1997, said he had been receiving “morphine injections” in prison and was “currently on a course of painkillers including Robaxin and Diazepam”.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in the Gardenmore Road area of Twinbrook in west Belfast on June 27th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Upon his release, he replaced his addiction to pain medication with illegal drugs and used his substantial compensation to feed his habit.

His addiction was mentioned in court when in 2003 McKee was charged with stabbing a close relative during an incident in Poleglass in west Belfast.

In 2011, along with Paul Braniff and Michael Kearney, he was imprisoned again after pleading guilty to a single count of blackmail.

The court was told McKee had convictions for membership of a proscribed organisation, hijacking and possessing a gun, conspiring to cause an explosion, and possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition, for which he was jailed for 18 years.

The blackmail case came after a businessman reported that his car, which contained a video of a personal nature, had been stolen.

Within weeks of the theft, the businessman received phone calls from a man demanding £5,000 for the return of the recording or that the tape would be sent to local schools and churches.

The alleged victim met one man at a fast-food outlet in north Belfast and handed over the money.

No video was ever forthcoming, but more demands were made via phone calls, which the businessman ignored.

In May 2007, two men, one of whom was allegedly Mr McKee, went to the businessman’s home and told him that they were “looking for a one-off payment of £50,000”.

The two men said that this payment “would end it once and for all… or it would be in the Sunday papers”.

The barrister said that shortly after the men left, the victim, referred to in court as ‘Witness A’, received the first of numerous telephone calls from a man demanding that he hand over money, adding that “the man doing the talking is Eugene McKee”.

He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the blackmail offence.

A former friend of McKee said he was a “troubled person” who had “battled his demons” since being released from prison.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but one possible cause under investigation is that it may have been started by a lit cigarette.