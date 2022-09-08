Man who died in M1 motorway crash named locally as 21-year-old Phillip Rainey from Omagh

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene, but has since reopened to traffic

A man who died in a one-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Wednesday has been named by police as 21-year-old Phillip Rainey from the Omagh area.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

The victim’s white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway near the Strangmore junction at about 10.40am.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Emergency services attended, but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

She added: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”