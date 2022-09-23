Stand down | 

Man who barricaded himself into a room in Letterkenny comes to a ‘peaceful’ conclusion’

Gardaí lifted a media blackout that was imposed last night

Stock picture

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

There was a “peaceful conclusion” to an incident in Letterkenny as night after a man barricaded himself into a room.

Gardaí lifted a media blackout that was imposed after they were requested to assist a state agency in the execution of a Court Order at a residence in the Letterkenny area.

A Garda Operational Command protocol was initiated that saw an On-Scene Commander and local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attend the scene with assistance from a number of other Garda Units.

However, as a result of negotiations, the incident was brought to a peaceful resolution shortly before 7pm.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices