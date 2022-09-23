Man who barricaded himself into a room in Letterkenny comes to a ‘peaceful’ conclusion’
Gardaí lifted a media blackout that was imposed last night
There was a “peaceful conclusion” to an incident in Letterkenny as night after a man barricaded himself into a room.
Gardaí lifted a media blackout that was imposed after they were requested to assist a state agency in the execution of a Court Order at a residence in the Letterkenny area.
A Garda Operational Command protocol was initiated that saw an On-Scene Commander and local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attend the scene with assistance from a number of other Garda Units.
However, as a result of negotiations, the incident was brought to a peaceful resolution shortly before 7pm.
