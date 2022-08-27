Man treated for serious injuries after crash in Co Meath in early hours of this morning

Meanwhile the male driver of the car was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

A man is being treated for serious injuries following a road traffic accident in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which took place in the Bunboggan area of Athboy in Co Meath.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the accident, which took place at approximately 1.55am on the morning of Saturday, August 27th.

A male passenger in the car involved was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment of serious injuries.

The road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted. Local diversions are in place and investigations are ongoing.