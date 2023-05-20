Man threatens to slit throat of TD Paul Murphy’s wife ‘before end of the week’

Mr Murphy was at a People Before Profit stall in The Square in Tallaght, Dublin, when a man approached and allegedly began making threats

Protesters outside the home of Paul Murphy in late April. Photo: Paul Murphy/Twitter.

Gardaí were called to a People Before Profit stall in Dublin today where it is alleged a man threatened to “slit the throat” of TD Paul Murphy’s wife.

Mr Murphy was at a People Before Profit stall in The Square in Tallaght, Dublin, when a man approached and allegedly began making threats.

The Dublin South West TD said a man approached the party’s stall and, “told me he would slit my wife's throat before the end of the week.

“These are the people who claim to be ‘protecting women’,” Mr Murphy said.

The PBP stall was a pro-choice stall in the West Dublin community.

Given the serious nature of the threats, people at the stall called the gardaí immediately and the man eventually left.

Mr Murphy said members of his party gave statements to gardaí when they arrived and that he himself will be making a formal complaint in relation to the threats as he had left the area before gardaí arrived.

This was less than 24 hours after a video emerged of a woman harassing the TD in Jobstown as he was canvassing the area in relation to establishing a playground in the area for children.

The family home of Mr Murphy has also been targeted in recent weeks by what Mr Murphy described as the “far right”.

“Far right protesting outside our home right now. We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath,” Mr Murphy said in late April.

Mr Murphy and his party have drawn the ire of far-right agitators in recent months for their support of asylum seekers.

Mr Murphy is not the only politician to experience a protest outside his family home in recent years, with protesters convening outside the homes of Stephen Donnelly, Simon Harris and Leo Varadkar in recent years.