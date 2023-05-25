Man rushed to hospital after roof collapses above senator’s office in Dundalk

The street is currently closed off to traffic with local diversions put in place.

A full image of the scenes shows the damaged roof above Senator John McGahon's office on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk

The incident took lace on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk

A man has been rushed to hospital after a roof collapsed outside the offices of Dundalk Senator John McGahon earlier today.

Shocking images from the scene show bricks and rubble blocking the footpath below on Clanbrassil Street in the town centre shortly after midday.

One man was injured in the incident after being hit by the falling debris and was rushed to hospital a short time later.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk, County Louth,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"One person has been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Clanbrassil Street is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place."