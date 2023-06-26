Man reveals ‘frightening’ ordeal as ‘freak wind’ slams family tent into car

He said it is a “miracle” that no one had been “impaled by something.”

The aftermath of the "freak winds" experienced by Joe O'Connor and his family in Bantry, Co. Cork on Sunday.

A man who was camping with his family when a “freak wind” lifted up his tent in Cork this weekend has told of his “frightening” ordeal.

Joe O’Connor, who was on holiday with his wife and daughter in Bantry, said stormy weather arrived “out of nowhere” and lasted well into the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I couldn’t sleep, I was awake. And next of all, the tent just took [off],” he told the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM.

The tent was “well secured” by about 30 pegs and cost around €2,000, he explained.

"It’s not something that would be lifted very easily in a bit of wind. We were all in it, we have a lot of equipment, we have kitchens, hobs. We were spoiling ourselves, we had TVs and double beds.”

Mr O’Connor said he was “trying to make light” of what was a very frightening story, one that his wife and daughter are still “struggling” with.

“At 2am, the beams of the tent started to dip and within two seconds, the whole side of the tent was on top of us and we’re being dragged across the pitch,” he said.

"Not knowing where you are… you’re being pulled across the ground… we didn’t know if we were lifted but the whole tent separated itself from top to bottom – the bedroom was ripped from top to bottom.

"We were dragged and then smashed into a car,” Mr O’Connor explained. “I hit the car first and smashed my head off the mirror.”

He said it was “frightening” emerging from the tent to see how twisted and torn it had become.

His daughter was caught in the corner where the tent had become wrapped around the car.

"That was that was the most frightening part of it on is to think how am I going to get these out because you have no sense of where you were where the next door is.”

He said it is a “miracle” that no one had been “impaled by something.”

"As I said, we were being dragged across the ground. We could have been dragged into an electricity power outlet,” he said. “Something like that… it would have been a different outcome altogether.”

He said the tent slid between 15 to 20 feet across the ground while another tent was thrown by the wind and caravan “flipped.”

"Our tent was only a quarter of the weight of what that caravan was, I think we got away very, very lucky.”

He said the family are “sore” but were lucky to escape without major injuries.

Mr O’Connor is today attending Portlaoise General Hospital with injuries to his knee.

"This wind basically came like a train through the tent, it came out of nowhere,” he said, adding he has “never” seen anything like it in their six and seven years of camping as a family.