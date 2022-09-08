Man quizzed over fatal hit-and-run that led to death of Cavan local released

Highly respected local man Mr Nulty suffered significant injuries after he was hit by a passing vehicle on Thursday night, August 18

Flowers left near the scene of the incident

A man who had been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Cavan man Frank Nulty (57) last month has been released.

The man, in his 30s, had been quizzed by gardaí in relation to the August 18 incident on the N3, at Billis, Ballyjamesduff.

Gardai said this afternoon that he has been released and a file will be forwarded to the DPP.

Highly respected local man Mr Nulty suffered significant injuries after he was hit by a passing vehicle on Thursday night, August 18.

It is known that shortly before being struck, Mr Nulty had disembarked from a bus on the northbound side of the N3 travelling in the direction of Cavan, at around 10pm.

He is understood to have been struck whilst crossing the carriageway at an area locally known as Billis Bridge by a car travelling southbound, towards Virginia.

Mr Nulty was just a few minutes’ walk from his home at Drumfomina, New Inns, Ballyjamesduff.

It is now believed that his body may have been lying by the side of the road for close to 14 hours before he was found by a passing cyclist shortly after midday on Friday, August 19.

Mr Nulty was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

The injuries he suffered were consistent with that of a pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run.

Mr Nulty was buried in the cemetery adjoining St Mary’s Church, Clonaphilip, his local church.

Mr Nulty is predeceased by his parents John and Agnes. He is survived by his sister Geraldine Pritchard, Mountain Lodge; brother Tommy, New York; niece Ashling; nephews Michael, Gavin and Kevin; grandnephews, grandnieces and extended family.

A family member of Mr Nulty’s declined to comment this week; however, in a short statement, a family spokesperson said: “We’d ask that anyone with information come forward and assist Gardaí with their investigation at this time.”

Gardaí later located the vehicle suspected of being involved in this collision. The vehicle has been seized and a technically examination has been completed.

Since the accident, investigating gardaí based out of Bailieborough have called to local businesses and other premises along the N3 to gather available CCTV footage to assist with their investigation.

Forensic Collision Investigators, who completed a full technical examination of the scene following the discovery of Mr Nulty’s body, determined that he had been struck by a vehicle, which subsequently failed to remain at the scene.

The Garda appeal for witnesses includes road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9-11pm on Thursday, August 18.

Any persons in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, who may have observed activity that drew their attention are also asked to come forward.

They are being urged to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.