Man questioned over Chloe Mitchell disappearance seen burning items outside home

The Sunday World has spoken to Chloe’s family and friends, who are desperate for her to be found

The remains of the fire lit this week, according to a witness

Chloe Mitchell has not been seen since Friday, June 2

A man being questioned about the disappearance of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell was seen burning items outside a home this week, the Sunday World has been told.

And a property at James Street in the Co Antrim town is at the centre of huge police investigation into the missing 21-year-old.

Two men, aged 26 and 34, were last night still being questioned about Chloe’s disappearance.

The Sunday World has spoken to Chloe’s family and friends, who are desperate for her to be found.

We also spoke to residents living close to the scene of the police investigation.

Searching banks of River Braid in Ballymena yesterday

One resident claimed one of the men arrested had been seen burning items in the James Street area in the early hours of the morning this week.

The resident said a pair of freshly washed trainers had also been placed outside to dry on a windowsill, but they were removed and taken away for examination as soon as the police arrived.

Last night, the case was still being treated as a criminal investigation, with Chloe categorised as a “high-risk missing person”.

Although searches are concentrated in Harryville and the Braid River, local parks and car parks are also being scoured for any trace of the missing woman.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety,” said PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

Appealing for the public’s help in the hunt for Chloe, she added: “It is completely out of character for her not to be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.”

Community Rescue Service at work

From Waring Street in the Harryville area, Chloe has been missing for over a week.

She was last seen by her family on Friday, June 2 and was then captured in the late hours of that day and the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena town centre on CCTV. She was walking in the direction of James Street.

After that, all trace of Chloe’s whereabouts hit a brick wall.

When last seen, she was wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

The Sunday World has learned that Chloe had associations with convicted cocaine dealer and well-known local thug Jim Kenny. The 60-year-old career criminal is currently awaiting sentence on two charges of assaulting a woman. The crimes were recorded on CCTV.

Kenny was also closely connected to Ballymena crime kingpin Noel Simon Johnston, who died two years ago when he fell 50ft after losing his footing on a windowsill police smashed their way into his flat.

But there is no suggestion Kenny had any involvement in Chloe’s disappearance last week. One of her friends said they had an idea who may have been involved.

“We honestly believe a man who lives near Chloe’s home could hold the key to her whereabouts,” said one of her friends, who added: “At this stage, we just want her back.”

A police officer outside at house in Ballymena

Search and rescue teams in the Ballymena area were last night continuing to look for Chloe.

Two specialist units searched deep undergrowth along the banks of the Braid River which winds its way around Ballymena and nearby Harryville. On Wednesday, Chloe’s family contacted the police to inform them she hadn’t been seen since last Friday.

“It wasn’t unusual for Chloe to go off the radar for a while. But by Wednesday, we knew something was wrong and that’s when we contacted the PSNI,” said a family member.

One of Chloe’s uncles spoke to the Sunday World on Friday.

He said he hoped the police would now allocate additional resources in the search for the missing woman.

He said: “Our family have been living in Harryville for decades and we all know the Braid River like the back of our hands.

“The search teams have been brilliant. But at this time of year, foliage is thick and hard to cut back.

“I know it’s costly, but I would like to see the police bring in a helicopter to view the area from above.”

He added: “I honestly believe Chloe is still very close to home.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan on Thursday, shortly after the police began the criminal investigation. He is known to have many relatives in the Co Armagh town. He was last night still being questioned in connection with Chloe’s disappearance.

The remains of the fire lit this week, according to a witness

Investigating officers also arrested a second man, aged 34, in the Ballymena area yesterday morning.

Police were continuing to knock doors in the search areas around the river, asking residents if they were at home last Friday evening into Saturday morning and if they had CCTV at their property.

Independent councillor for Ballymena, Rodney Quigley, praised the efforts of the police and search and rescue teams, but said that people should not listen to rumours.

“There’s a bit of confusion at the minute, I’ve heard different reports,” he said.

“I want to stress that there’s a lot of rumours going about and for people not to be listening to the rumours.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney

“Obviously it’s a well-organised search and I feel the people just need to let search parties and the police continue with the search and investigation.”

Mr Quigley added that in his discussions with members of the community there was very little information on what may have happened to Chloe to result in her disappearance..

“Nobody seems to have seen or heard tell of her anywhere and I’ve been speaking to quite a few people,” he said.