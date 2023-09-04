Man pronounced dead after being pulled from sea at Portrush beach

Two people have been praised for their ‘heroic actions’ as they attempted to save the man

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters around Portrush on Sunday evening.

The man was spotted in the water by two members of the public, who took him back to shore on a surfboard and performed CPR on him.

Unfortunately, the man was later pronounced dead.

Police responded to a request for assistance from HM Coastguard at West Strand beach, Portrush just after 8.20pm.

A man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital by police and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Local Policing Inspector Brogan said: “Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend two members of the public for their quick-thinking last night. Having seen the man in the water, they pulled him to shore on a surfboard, carrying out CPR as they did so. I want to thank them for their heroic actions, and the wider community for their support of emergency services at the scene.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.