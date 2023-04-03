Man preparing for surgery has ‘nowhere to recuperate’ as house sold and no rentals available

Noel Dunne (61) has rented a farmhouse in Co Wexford, for the last three years but was told he has to move out in the next six to eight weeks

Noel Dunne should be spending his time preparing for two major operations, but instead the 61-year-old is facing the prospect of being homeless when he is discharged from hospital in a few weeks’ time.

Mr Dunne has rented a farmhouse in Kilmore, Co Wexford, for the last three years but last week was told he has to move out in the next six to eight weeks as the property has been sold.

Mr Dunne, who moved to the area from Dublin several years ago, has had jobs as a postman, a barman and a merchant seaman, but in the last year has had to quit work due to embolisms in his leg worsening.

In the next few weeks, he is due to undergo major surgery to remove the embolisms in his leg and the aneurism in his chest.

Meanwhile, the place he has called home has been sold, leaving him with nowhere to recover after his operations.

Although he qualifies for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), he can’t find any accommodation that he can afford.

“I only got the news about the sale three weeks ago, that it was sold. I knew it was up for sale, but I didn’t think it was going to be that quick,” said Mr Dunne.

“I’m in the middle of packing up. I don’t know where I’m going to be to recuperate. I absolutely can’t find any accommodation anywhere whatsoever.

“I’m mainly looking for somewhere permanent. I’m on the HAP scheme but the HAP scheme won’t cover the rent in a lot of places.”

He said his landlords, who live in the Netherlands, want to get out of the rental market and use the money from the sale to buy a house.

“They want to get out of this landlord business because of all the taxes,” Mr Dunne said. “What I understand is, they live in an apartment and they want to buy themselves a house in Holland. They’re going to use the money from this sale for a deposit on a house over there.

“The new landlords, I don’t know who they are, but they’re coming in to do a rebuild and they want to get started as soon as possible.”

The 1870s farmhouse has been modernised and has three bedrooms, one en suite, a bathroom, a dining room, a sitting room, breakfast room and a kitchen.

“I was ringing the council, there must have been over 100 phone calls but all I kept getting was an answering machine from the local officer in the area and she never got back to me. I just filled up her machine with messages telling her my situation. I would ring her twice a day on some occasions.

“Local councillors just said there was nothing they could do. They’re under pressure, too, from a lot of other people.”

Mr Dunne has been working with local TDs in an attempt to source accommodation immediately but has had no luck.