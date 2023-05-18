Man killed in single car crash on the Kells to Virginia Road in Co Meath

The R147 has been closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance

The man was taken to Lady of Lourdes Hospital

A man has been killed following a crash on the Kells to Virginia Road in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the R147 in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai say the collision occurred at approximately 11.55pm yesterday evening and involved a single car.

“The body of a man was removed from the scene and taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” gardai said.

“No other injuries have been reported.”

Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

The R147 has been closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance. Road diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.