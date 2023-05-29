Man killed in Donegal blast accident named locally as Stephen Montgomery
He was working breaking up rock while working at a house at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair earlier today when tragedy struck.
A man killed in a workplace explosion in Co Donegal has been named locally as Stephen Montgomery.
Mr Montgomery, who was 43-years-old, was a married man with one grown-up child and was from the nearby seaside village area of Dunfanaghy.
He was working breaking up rock while working at a house at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair earlier today when tragedy struck.
It is understood that Mr Montgomery was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.
The emergency services rushed to the scene while gardaí sealed off the area.
The Health and Safety Authority also confirmed that they were aware of the incident and had sent investigators to the site.
Read more
Members of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were also requested to attend the scene.
Gardaí evacuated the area and also closed roads leading to the scene of the explosion.
Mr Montgomery's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place..
The exact details of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.
It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened.
However, it is understood that neither of these men were injured.
A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident involving an “apparent explosion.”
They also confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested to attend the scene.
A spokesperson said "Gardaí are currently at the scene of an apparent explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal this afternoon Monday, 29th May 2023.
"An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified."
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed they are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at today's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of Mr Montgomery.
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney, offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.
Today's Headlines
ACCUSED | Two senior republicans among seven accused of DCI John Caldwell’s attempted murder
'VITAL COG' | Dublin personal trainer is charged with having €3.9 million worth of cannabis
Shots fired | Pat Spillane: Why Donal Óg Cusack needs to zip it – and the county ticking all the boxes to win Sam
Breaking | Young driver dies after early morning crash in Co Derry
Heal-ing Wounds | Una Healy pokes fun at throuple rumours in new TV interview
Old age pervert | Community in shock after ‘gentle’ pensioner (77) exposed as serial flasher
RIP | Funeral of Louth teenager Vincent Dillon to take place this week
RIP | Man dies in workplace accident while blasting rock in Co Donegal
LOVE IRELAND | Dublin woman announced as contestant for new season of Love Island
Court appearance | Man (40) charged with possession of pipe bombs after Tallaght Garda Station evacuated