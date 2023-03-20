Man hospitalised after car mounts footpath and crashes into Dublin supermarket
The car mounted the footpath, hitting a bus stop pole and caused damage to the exterior of Aldi on Rathmines Road, smashing the window.
A man has been hospitalised after a car crashed into the front of a supermarket in Dublin this morning.
Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Rathmines Road Lower around 7.30am.
The car mounted the footpath, hitting a bus stop pole and caused damage to the exterior of Aldi on Rathmines Road, smashing the window.
A man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Read more
Gardaí have said there are no other reports of injuries and the road has now reopened.
Aldi Ireland said the Rathmines store will remain closed this morning following the incident and no staff were injured.
“ALDI can confirm that our Rathmines store will be closed this morning following an earlier incident,” said a spokesman.
“Thankfully, no staff members were injured, and we hope to be able to reopen as normal this afternoon. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and confirm this is now a matter for the gardaí,” said the retailer.
Today's Headlines
'UNFORTUNATE POSITION' | Murder trial of James Kilroy who admitted killing wife collapses over ‘complex matter’
RIP | Family ‘heartbroken’ after body of missing rugby star Bryn Hargreaves found
'Battered and bloody' | Gardaí quiz two men after Ian Bailey ‘kicked in the head’ in alleged attack
phone pas | Bar to pay worker €10k after voice note error revealed boss wanted rid of her
SUPERMARKET SMASH | Man hospitalised after car mounts footpath and crashes into Dublin supermarket
Horror past | Man at centre of Canada Goose jacket threats is son of gangster shot dead as they lay in bed
Orlando Tune | Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day
keano rant | Roy Keane doesn't hold back as he rips into Manchester United’s stars
Late Late Surprise | RTE insider hints TWO new Late Late presenters could host show
Knockout blow | Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch