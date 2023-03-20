Man hospitalised after car mounts footpath and crashes into Dublin supermarket

The car mounted the footpath, hitting a bus stop pole and caused damage to the exterior of Aldi on Rathmines Road, smashing the window.

A workman outside the Aldi store in Rathmines after an incident in which a car smashed the window. Photo: Collins

The collision occurred this morning on Lower Rathmines Road

A man has been hospitalised after a car crashed into the front of a supermarket in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Rathmines Road Lower around 7.30am.

The car mounted the footpath, hitting a bus stop pole and caused damage to the exterior of Aldi on Rathmines Road, smashing the window.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have said there are no other reports of injuries and the road has now reopened.

Aldi Ireland said the Rathmines store will remain closed this morning following the incident and no staff were injured.

“ALDI can confirm that our Rathmines store will be closed this morning following an earlier incident,” said a spokesman.

“Thankfully, no staff members were injured, and we hope to be able to reopen as normal this afternoon. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and confirm this is now a matter for the gardaí,” said the retailer.