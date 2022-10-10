Garda Probe | 

Man found with 'serious injuries’ in Limerick rushed to hospital

The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with “serious injuries” in Limerick last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on Thomas Street, Limerick shortly before midnight yesterday, Sunday 9 October, where an “injured man was discovered”.

The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10 October.

“Preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries,” the spokesperson added.


