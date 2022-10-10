Man found with 'serious injuries’ in Limerick rushed to hospital

The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with “serious injuries” in Limerick last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on Thomas Street, Limerick shortly before midnight yesterday, Sunday 9 October, where an “injured man was discovered”.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10 October.

“Preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries,” the spokesperson added.