Man found with 'serious injuries’ in Limerick rushed to hospital
The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with “serious injuries” in Limerick last night.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on Thomas Street, Limerick shortly before midnight yesterday, Sunday 9 October, where an “injured man was discovered”.
The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that a technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10 October.
“Preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries,” the spokesperson added.
Today's Headlines
proceedings | Leo Varadkar says he will ‘fully defend’ defamation lawsuit taken against him by mag editor
explosion | Debris from Creeslough tragedy put under garda surveillance as probe into cause of blast begins
Hutch to hear | ‘All systems go’ for trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch over Regency Hotel murder
'shattering' | King Charles expresses condolences to people of Ireland following Creeslough tragedy
Trainspotting | Shane MacGowan reveals he would 'wave willy’ at passing trains from Bono’s house
'Mindless vandalism' | Dublin rugby pitch ‘completely destroyed' by vandal joyriders
'Sorely missed' | Creeslough victim Leona Harper’s parents say she was ‘very special’ and a 'little gem’
psychological pain | Man who confessed to sexually abusing sister as teenager jailed for four years
seized | Man caught with child abuse photos and movies jailed
'unbearable' | Woman who stole over €200k from music booking employer jailed