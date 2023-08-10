Man emerges from coma after one-punch assault, but family say ‘he doesn’t recognise us’

Wexford man Frank Staples (41) was knocked to the ground as a result of “one punch to the side of the head” during a disagreement outside a McDonald’s

Frank had moved to Australia to set up a new life for himself and Jackie.

Frank Staples with his wife Jackie. Frank is currently in hospital in Perth, Australia after suffering serious injuries from a one-punch assault.

A Wexford native who suffered a brain haemorrhage after being assaulted in Perth last month had moved to Australia to try and set up a new life for his family.

Frank Staples (41) was knocked to the ground as a result of “one punch to the side of the head” during a disagreement outside a McDonald’s on Beaufort Street in Perth on Monday, July 24. He was quickly brought to ICU at The Royal Perth Hospital and fell into a coma which lasted for ten days.

Although he has now emerged from the coma, Frank’s family say he remains unresponsive and his long-term prognosis remains unclear.

Part of his skull has been removed to ease the swelling on his brain and doctors are continuing to run tests on Frank, but his dad, Jim, who flew out within hours of hearing of the assault, says they have no idea if he will make a full recovery.

“He has improved, he’s coming round a bit, he’s been taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in; but the doctors don’t know what the long-term prognosis is going to be,” said Jim (71).

“At the beginning they gave us the worst situation, they have to do that; Frank was totally unconscious, in a coma, with tubes coming out of everywhere, it was frightening to see it. But four days ago he came out of the coma, as in he woke up, but he still doesn’t really see us when we’re there in front of him, doesn’t recognise us.”

Frank’s sister, Sarah, has also arrived in Perth, coming from her home in San Diego to add her support. And she says they are all still in shock.

Frank had moved to Australia to set up a new life for himself and Jackie.

“At the moment the doctors are just trying to make him follow commands, “open your eyes, squeeze my hand”, things like that.

"It’s so hard to see my brother like this, it’s the kind of thing you never think will happen to your own family.”

A man charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident has been released on bail, but Jim and the rest of the Staples family are unsure of what happened on that fateful night.

“We don’t know what happened, there was a bit of an argument, someone hit him and he went to the ground, he was unconscious before he hit the concrete and he fractured his skull upon impact,” said Jim.

“He had been working in construction out here, was staying in a hostel, the plan was to get set up here and then have his wife Jackie join him.”

Jackie has arrived in Australia to be with her husband, and the extended Staples family have been rallying round during this incredibly difficult for her and Frank’s loved ones; further support has come from some familiar faces at the hospital.

“Everyone at the hospital has been fantastic, there’s a lot of Irish doctors and nurses here, I even met a doctor from Mayglass,” Jim says.

“The support we’ve received from everyone out here has been unreal, the local police collected me from the airport when I arrived, they’ve been fantastic, made sure we have everything we need.

"My wife Statia wasn’t able to travel but we’re keeping her updated, calling a couple of times a day.

"I flew out as soon as I heard what happened, had to spend 18 hours in Dubai on the way over, then my daughter Sarah came over from San Diego a day after me.

"She has to go back to the States on August 15 and Jackie can only stay here until the start of September, but I plan to stay here until Frank can come home, whenever that may be.”

Frank and wife Jackie.

With a strong Irish community in the region, Jim has already received offer of accommodation from another Wexford native, Bob O’Shea, but he admits he doesn’t know how long he’ll be in Australia or how he’ll manage once Jackie and Sarah leave.

“I probably won’t realise how tough things are until Sarah and Jackie leave and I’m on my own here, I’m trying to link in with some of the Irish groups while I’m here, build some connections.”

Currently relying on their savings to meet the costs of flights, accommodation, transport, and food, the family will also have to pay significant medical bills in the coming weeks and months. And Sarah has set up a GoFundMe (My brother Frank’s brain injury recovery fund) in an effort to help meet some of those bills.

“My dad is going to stay here until Frank is well enough that they can get him home. Considering his current condition it will be a very long time,” Sarah says.

“In this devastating time, I would love to be able to ease some of my family's current and future financial stresses that they are going to face so we can all focus on Frank's recovery.

“We’ve had many messages and phone calls from people, especially the Irish here in Australia, which has been so heart-warming. If you want to help, this GoFundMe is going to alleviate a lot of stress for my family.”

https://gofund.me/bfbd8538