Man dies in workplace accident at Wexford business

The man was working in a farmyard at a well-known Enniscorthy business when the accident occurred.

David Looby
New Ross Standard

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident on Saturday afternoon, in which a Co Wexford man died.

Emergency services arrived swiftly and the man’s remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

It is understood the deceased hails from the Adamstown area, which is in shock following the news.

A file is being prepared for the county coroner and the Health & Safety Authority are investigating the accident having attended the scene.


