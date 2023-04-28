Man dies in fatal incident involving a truck in Charleville, Co Cork

Gardaí have said they are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision

A man has been killed after an incident involving a truck in Charleville, Co Cork, this afternoon.

Gardaí have said they are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving the vehicle and lorry and the pedestrian that occurred at approximately 12.45pm on Main Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, however, there were no reports of injuries to others.

“The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested,” gardaí said. “Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.