Man dies following single-vehicle crash near Newry

The Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge remains closed after the incident.

Cate McCurryPA Media

A man has died in a road traffic collision near Newry, the PSNI has said.

The man was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge shortly before 6.40am on Monday.

The road remains closed as police inquiries continue and motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route for their journeys.

Detective Sergeant Green is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101.


