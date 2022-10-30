Man dies following Co Down crash
The crash happened on Orange Lane in Magheralin on Sunday morning.
Roads were closed at the junction of Drumnabreeze Road and the Newforge Road but have since reopened.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin on Sunday morning, October 30.
“Road closures in place at the Orange Lane junction of Drumnabreeze Road and the Newforge Road have now been lifted.
“An investigation is underway and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 608 of 30/10/22.”
