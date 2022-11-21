Man dies after van he was driving crashes into marina in Banagher, Co Offaly
Emergency services arrived to scene shortly after and treated the driver of the van, who was in his 70s, at the scene.
A man died after the van he was driving crashed into the water at Banagher Marina in Offaly yesterday.
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the fatal incident which happened at around 5.30pm. on Sunday.
Emergency services sped to the scene and treated the driver of the van, who was in his 70s, at the scene.
He was rushed to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.
There was no one else in the vehicle.
Read more
The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to investigators.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
Thug life | ‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney’s son says he was Dublin's main ecstasy dealer, ‘lived like Pablo Escobar’
FIRE DEATHS | Firefighters tackle blaze in Nottingham which left two children dead
charges confirmed | Mason Greenwood trial date set as full list of charges are revealed
ROAD TRAGEDY | Man dies after van he was driving crashes into marina in Banagher, Co Offaly
Mirror mirror | Ulrika Jonsson says she avoids mirrors because her ‘face is collapsing’
Qata- strosphe | Qatar ‘gripped by football fever’ despite despite mass exodus during opening game
EVACUATION | Masked men force motorist to drive to Derry police station with suspicious device
one love | FIFA’s PR disasters continue at World Cup as a fresh controversy hits
HOT WATER | Three charged over €300k drugs bust after hot press cannabis growhouse found in Dublin
RIP | Man (60s) found dead by roadside after suspected hit-and-run in Co Tipperary