Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Omagh

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Omagh on Sunday night.

Police confirmed the incident involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield around 11.15pm.

It’s understood the man was the driver of the Kia, and that a male passenger in the Kia and a woman who was driving the Mini was taken to hospital.

While their injuries are described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference 2108 of July 31.

Information can also be provided using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.