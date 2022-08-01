Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Omagh
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Omagh on Sunday night.
Police confirmed the incident involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield around 11.15pm.
It’s understood the man was the driver of the Kia, and that a male passenger in the Kia and a woman who was driving the Mini was taken to hospital.
While their injuries are described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.
Investigating officers have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference 2108 of July 31.
Information can also be provided using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.
