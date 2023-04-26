Man dies after incident at paving materials supply factory in Co Derry

Emergency services were called at 1.29am to reports of an incident in Tobermore Concrete on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore

A man has died following an incident at a paving materials supply factory in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called at 1.29am to reports of an incident in Tobermore Concrete on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed they received a call at 1.29am, adding: “NIAS despatched two Ambulances to the scene of the incident.

"No patients were taken from the scene.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances, although the man's death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”

Tobermore Concrete have been approached for comment.