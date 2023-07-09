Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tramore in Waterford

They had been swimming at Guillamene Swimming Cove when they got into difficulty and the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm.

A man has died after he and a woman got into difficulty while swimming in the sea at Tramore, Co Waterford, this evening.

They had been swimming at Guillamene Swimming Cove when they got into difficulty and the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm.

They were rescued from the water by members of Tramore RNLI and were taken to University Hospital Waterford where the man was later pronounced dead.

It is believed that the woman was suffering from shock.

The RNLI told Independent.ie: “Two people were in difficulty in the water and both were brought in by lifeboat and transferred to the ambulance service.”

RNLI. Stock image

It is understood others in the water at the time contacted emergency services.

The Irish Coast Guard R117 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene, along with local lifeboat crews, gardaí and the ambulance service.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and other emergency services received reports of two persons in difficulty in the water at the Guillamene in Tramore, Co Waterford, at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

“A male and a female were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford.

“The male has since been pronounced deceased. No further information is available at this time.”