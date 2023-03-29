Man boards plane without a passport or boarding pass in Dublin Airport breach

He was charged with trespassing with intent to commit an offence and with failure to produce a valid passport or similar document as a non-national in the State.

A man made it through Dublin Airport and boarded an airplane without a passport or boarding pass in a major security breach on Monday night.

Abdul Ahmead (48) was fined €700 after boarding the Aer Lingus flight to Birmingham at Dublin Airport without a boarding pass or a passport.

He was charged with trespassing with intent to commit an offence and with failure to produce a valid passport or similar document as a non-national in the State.

He was fined €350 for each charge.

Ahmead was able to pass through security screening at Terminal 2 and pass airline staff at the gate and board the airplane despite not having a boarding pass or passport.

Boarding passes at Terminal 2 are checked manually by a staff member, as opposed to an automated system in Terminal 1.

Airport Police removed Ahmead from a seat he had taken on board the 7.05pm flight to Birmingham.

Ahmead, with an address at Stanton Street, Newcastle, UK, was arrested at Terminal 2.

And he appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

Airport operator DAA has declined to comment on the incident.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said the airline is “assisting An Garda Síochána in an investigation relating to a person detained by Airport Police at Dublin Airport”.

Meanwhile a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have arrested and charged a male in his 40s for trespassing offences at Dublin airport yesterday, Monday 27th March 2023.

“He was due to appear before the CCJ, Tuesday, March 28.”

The incident comes as DAA chiefs have been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee next month following revelations by independent.ie that a whistleblower working at Dublin Airport has made a protected disclosure about security and screening at the airport.

The claims alleged that security screening at the airport is “not fit for purpose”.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has found “prima facie” evidence into the whistleblower’s claims of “vulnerabilities” at the airport which could lead to a possible terrorist attack.

TDs and senators from the Transport Committee called for the DAA to appear before it to answer questions around security standards at the airport, with Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley describing the claims by the whistleblower as “deeply disturbing”.

The DAA is now set to appear before the committee on April 19 after the Dáil returns following its Easter recess.

The protected disclosure was handed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil chamber last June.

It says the minister is allowing a “roll of the dice” each morning and hoping “that nothing happens”.

The whistleblower claims that a lapse in standards around staff training has led to “below par” security screening at the airport, where ­“vulnerabilities” could be “exploited”.

It says these may even lead to terrorist attacks on a par with Lockerbie – the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the UK.

The IAA has launched a formal investigation into the protected disclosure, as it has found “prima facie” evidence that “wrongdoing may have occurred”. ​