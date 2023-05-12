Man arrested over murder of Eddie Hutch is senior Kinahan gang member ‘behind feud’

Eddie Hutch (58) was shot dead outside his Dublin home in 2016

A senior figure within the Kinahan organised crime group has been arrested in relation to the murder of the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Eddie 'Neddy' Hutch (58) was shot dead outside his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north-inner city three days after the Regency Hotel murder in February 2016.

The fatal shooting of Mr Hutch was seen as a retaliation attack carried out by the Kinahan gang for the murder of their associate David Byrne at the hotel.

Flowers for David Byrne at the site of the former Regency Hotel (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

This morning, gardaí investigating the Hutch murder arrested a man in his early 40s as part of the inquiry.

The suspect is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 relating to an offence of murder involving a firearm. He can be detained for up to seven days.

Independent.ie understands that the man is originally from the north-inner city and is considered a "key figure" within the Kinahan cartel.

The man has been living abroad, particularly in Spain, in recent years following the Garda crackdown on the crime gang in Ireland.

He is also suspected of being a "driving force" behind attacks on the Hutch family in the early years of the feud.

One source said: "This arrest is highly significant as this man would be seen as a top-level member of the Kinahan gang, involved with organising drug shipments and the movement of firearms."

It is the latest in a series of arrests over the past seven years by gardaí investigating the murder.

Last month, one of the cartel's main hitmen, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder while serving a lengthy sentence in Mountjoy Prison. He was not subsequently charged.

Also arrested as part of the long-running probe was a criminal suspected of being the “eyes and ears” of the cartel in Dublin city centre during the height of the feud.

Men suspected of providing logistical support such as holding ammunition, and withholding information, have also been detained as part of the inquiry.

Eddie Hutch was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home on February 8, 2016.

A silver BMW 3 series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

Eddie Hutch was the first of six people associated with the Hutch gang to be murdered by the Kinahan gang in 2016 after the Regency killing.

The gangland feud has claimed a total of 18 lives since the murder of Gary Hutch in 2015.

Eddie Hutch’s younger brother, The Monk, walked free from the Special Criminal Court last month after being found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.