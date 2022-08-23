Man arrested for ‘throwing an object’ at Micheál Martin during Béal na Bláth event
A man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing an object in the direction of the Taoiseach as he was speaking at an event at Béal na Blath over the weekend.
Around ten thousand people flocked to the west Cork townland to pay tribute to Michael Collins on the centenary of his ambush and killing. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were both present at the event.
However, a small section of the crowd - many displaying Republican flags and banners - repeatedly jeered both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar as they spoke.
During Martin’s speech, a man in his 30s reportedly threw an object, believed to be a water bottle, in the direction of the Taoiseach.
Gardaí arrested him for public order offences and took him to Macroom Garda Station, where he was later released.
It is understood the man had travelled from the east of the country for the event with a group.
A garda spokesperson said: “One man (late 30s) was arrested for public order offences on Sunday afternoon 21st August, 2022 at Béal na Blath, Crookstown, Co. Cork.
“He was taken to Macroom Garda station and later released. Investigations ongoing.”
Read more
Martin is the first Fianna Fáil leader to speak at a commemoration for Michael Collins and said it was his “honour and privilege to be here as Taoiseach and as leader of Fianna Fáil to pay tribute to” the revolutionary.
The Taoiseach also labelled Béal na Bláth “an important site for all who honour and respect our independence struggle and our democracy”.
He added: “The presence of representatives of different traditions and the role of Óglaigh na hÉireann in honouring a fallen leader shows how far we have come since the first anniversary of Michael Collins’ death.”
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder