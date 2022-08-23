Man arrested for ‘throwing an object’ at Micheál Martin during Béal na Bláth event

It is understood the man had travelled from the east of the country for the event with a group.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at Beal na Blath in West Cork, at the centenary commemoration of the death of Irish revolutionary Michael Collins. Picture date: Sunday August 21, 2022. — © PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing an object in the direction of the Taoiseach as he was speaking at an event at Béal na Blath over the weekend.

Around ten thousand people flocked to the west Cork townland to pay tribute to Michael Collins on the centenary of his ambush and killing. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were both present at the event.

However, a small section of the crowd - many displaying Republican flags and banners - repeatedly jeered both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar as they spoke.

During Martin’s speech, a man in his 30s reportedly threw an object, believed to be a water bottle, in the direction of the Taoiseach.

Gardaí arrested him for public order offences and took him to Macroom Garda Station, where he was later released.

A garda spokesperson said: “One man (late 30s) was arrested for public order offences on Sunday afternoon 21st August, 2022 at Béal na Blath, Crookstown, Co. Cork.

“He was taken to Macroom Garda station and later released. Investigations ongoing.”

Martin is the first Fianna Fáil leader to speak at a commemoration for Michael Collins and said it was his “honour and privilege to be here as Taoiseach and as leader of Fianna Fáil to pay tribute to” the revolutionary.

The Taoiseach also labelled Béal na Bláth “an important site for all who honour and respect our independence struggle and our democracy”.

He added: “The presence of representatives of different traditions and the role of Óglaigh na hÉireann in honouring a fallen leader shows how far we have come since the first anniversary of Michael Collins’ death.”