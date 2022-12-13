Man arrested as part of Garda probe into Thomas Dooley killing released without charge

Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries as he attended the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five

A man who had been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the killing of Thomas Dooley has been released without charge.

The man, in his 30s, had been arrested following the fatal assault at Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on October 5.

Garda said that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.

A number of men have already been charged, including a man in his 20s, a teenager and Mr Dooley’s older brother who have already appeared in court.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was also treated at University Hospital Kerry for slash-type injuries she suffered during the fatal attack on her husband, but was discharged the following day.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

He was laid to rest in his wife Siobhan’s hometown of Tullamore where a large crowd of family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

Inside the Church of the Assumption wreaths with photos of Tommy Dooley with family members and another spelling out ‘husband’ adorned the altar.

Pall bearers carried his coffin, draped with a Kerry flag through the church gates and after Mass was brought to his final resting place at Clonminch Cemetery.

Gardaí have previously appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass on 5 October to contact them.