Man arrested after body found in apartment in Drumcondra, Dublin

The office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in a north Dublin apartment on Saturday evening.

The deceased, a man in his late 20s, was discovered by gardaí in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra yesterday.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An area of Griffith Park, Drumcondra has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in a north Dublin Garda Station, where he can be held for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and enquiries are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.