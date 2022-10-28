Man and woman (30s) held after gardai find €50,000 worth of cannabis in car in Longford

The pair, both in their 30s, were arrested after a car was stopped and searched in the Newtownforbes area

Part of the seizure made in Co Longford

A man and a woman are being quizzed by gardai this morning flowing the seizure of cannabis worth €50,000 in Co Longford yesterday.

The pair, both in their 30s, were arrested after a car was stopped and searched in the Newtownforbes area.

“Cannabis with an estimated street value of €50,000 was discovered by gardaí during a search of vehicle in the Newtownforbes area,” gardai said.

“The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 30s, were arrested.

Both are currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.