'Unusual activity' | 

Man and woman (30s) arrested after gardaí seize suspected gun and drugs in Dublin

They were searched and a suspected firearm was seized along with a quantity of drugs were seized
Kevin Street Garda Station. Photo: RTE

Kevin Street Garda Station. Photo: RTE

FILE PHOTO

FILE PHOTO

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man and a woman have been arrested after gardaí found a suspected firearm and drugs after they were searched in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Officers attached to the South Central Divisional Drug unit who were on patrol in Townsend Street, Dublin 2, observed “unusual activity” and approached both suspects who are both aged in their 30s.

They were searched and a suspected firearm was seized along with a quantity of drugs were seized.

Read more

“Both persons were arrested and conveyed to Kevin Street Garda Station where the male was detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and remains in custody this morning,” gardaí said.

“The female was arrested under Section 15, Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and has since been charged and is due to appear before court on July 29, 2022.”

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices