Man and teen airlifted to hospital following vehicle and train crash in Co Mayo

A man and a teenager have been airlifted to hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a train in Co Mayo.

The vehicle and the Dublin Heuston to Westport service, collided at an unattended level crossing on a rural road at Garryredmond, Claremorris, Co Mayo. The man was driving at the time while the teenager was a front seat passenger.

Both casualties are said to be in a stable condition in Galway University Hospital.

Meanwhile, gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of what has been described as a “serious incident” involving a train and the vehicle which happened shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí said they are currently liaising with the family of the occupants of the vehicle.

“An Garda Síochána are also working with Irish Rail at present to facilitate passengers to continue their journey,” a garda spokesperson added.

“The initial response was provided by An Garda Síochána, Mayo County Council Fire Service dispatched from Claremorris, paramedics and ambulance personnel from the National Ambulance Service supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.”

They added that they are investigating “all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.