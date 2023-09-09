Man and teen airlifted to hospital following vehicle and train collision in Co Mayo

The condition of both has been described as stable in Galway University Hospital’

Both have been airlifted to Galway University Hospital

A man and his teenage male front-seat passenger have been airlifted to hospital after their vehicle was involved in a collision with a train at Ballyhaunis Co Mayo.

The condition of both has been described as stable in Galway University Hospital

Meanwhile, gardai and emergency services remain at the scene of what has been described as a “serious incident” involving a train and the vehicle which happened shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon.

The vehicle and the Irish Rail, Dublin Heuston to Westport service, collided at an unattended level crossing on a rural road at Garryredmond, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Gardaí said they are currently liaising with the family of the occupants of the vehicle.

“An Garda Síochána are also working with Irish Rail at present to facilitate passengers to continue their journey,” gardai added.

“The initial response was provided by An Garda Síochána, Mayo County Council Fire Service dispatched from Claremorris, paramedics and ambulance personnel from the National Ambulance Service supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.”

They added that they are investigating “all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.