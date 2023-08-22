Man almost crushed as car smashes into two vehicles at Dublin petrol station

A woman in her 70s, and a man, aged in his 60s, were rushed to Connolly Hospital for treatment

Two people have been injured in a shocking incident caught on camera that shows a car smashing into two stationary vehicles at a petrol station in Dublin.

A woman in her 70s, and a man, aged in his 60s, were rushed to Connolly Hospital for treatment following the crash in Coolquay, Co Dublin last Thursday, August 17.

However, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

In footage of the incident, a car is seen ploughing into two stationary vehicles at the petrol station.

One man in a blue shirt is almost crushed behind one of the parked vehicles after the high-speed smash.

The woman (left) gets out of her car after the crash

He is thrown to the ground by the impact as a man in a taxi that has also been hit gets out and approaches the car responsible for the crash.

He opens the driver’s door before a woman exits the vehicle.

A dog then jumps out of the crashed car as the man from the taxi goes to the aid of the man who was knocked down.

The man in the blue shirt is seen sitting on the ground as the woman retrieves her dog. He then manages to stand up before others rush to his assistance and he slumps to the ground again.

Gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services attended the scene on August 17.

“A vehicle collided with two stationary vehicles at approximately 3.25pm,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A female in her 70s and a male in his 60s were conveyed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.”