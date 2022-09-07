Man (80s) killed in two-car crash in Co Limerick
A man in his 80s has been killed in a fatal car crash in Co Limerick earlier today .
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of collision on the N21 at Newcastle West.
No other injuries were reported.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses
“At approximately 4.15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a two car collision that occurred on the N21, Ballingowan, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick,” gardai said.
“The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.”
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area between 4:00pm and 4:30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
