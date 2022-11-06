Man (80s) dies after being hit by car in Co Clare

A man in his 80s had died after being hit by a car in Co Clare.

The tragedy took place at approximately 7:45pm on Saturday evening, November 5 on the R352 in Mountshannon.

The R352 is currently closed and local diversions are in place ahead of a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7:30pm and 8:00pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.