Man (79) who suffered ‘significant stroke’ on trolley in UHL for five days

“When I turned down the corridor the first day and saw what I saw, it actually stopped me in my tracks”

A man whose elderly father was admitted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after suffering a stroke says he has been left "traumatised," and his dad with "permanent" symptoms by the conditions there.

Derek McMahon’s 79-year-old dad, John, suffered a stroke in his room at St Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle in Limerick on April 5.

He was rushed to UHL but the "dysfunctional healthcare system" Derek says he encountered there has hindered his recovery.

Derek, who lives in the United States, was "upset and saddened" by the "disturbing" volume of people on trolleys along a corridor which was "full of patients."

“When I turned down the corridor the first day and saw what I saw, it actually stopped me in my tracks,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“The trolleys were placed toe-to-head with no space in between, and on both sides of the corridor with approximately three feet of space along the centre," he added.

Derek immediately informed a nurse that his father is diabetic, but was told that the hospital was having difficulty providing him with insulin, a critical drug required for treating the condition.

"I ended up leaving and returning to St Paul's nursing home to obtain his insulin," Derek said.

“When I arrived back, the nurse was very appreciative and administered the insulin to my Dad right away," he added.

"When I was there, I couldn't figure out how they were going to get any of the patients to the toilet because the trolleys were packed on both sides of the corridor."

He added: "I quickly discovered that the majority of the patients were wearing diapers."

Derek revealed that his father had been "professionally confirmed to have suffered a significant stroke but was “placed on a trolley for five days."

"When it comes to strokes, speed is everything," Derek pointed out.

Derek, who was visiting his daughter who lives in Cork, returned to Limerick on April 7, to see his father following his medical emergency.

Based on his experiences in the US, he said he was “upset and saddened to think that's all the elderly in Ireland have to rely on for healthcare”.

University Hospital Limerick

A UL Hospitals Group statement to the Limerick Leader delivered by a ULHG spokesperson said that were unable to comment on individual cases “due to our ethical and legal obligations to protect the privacy of our patients and our staff”.

"We are sorry that any admitted patient faces long wait times for a bed,” it adds.

"We are concerned when anyone is dissatisfied with the care they have received in our hospitals. UL Hospitals Group has an official complaints process, and patients, or their loved ones, are encouraged to engage with that process so the issues can be properly resolved.

"Staff are available to assist patients through the complaints process. Complaints can be made via email to yoursay@hse.ie."

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the latest figures in UHL released on Wednesday showed there were 92 patients on trolleys, 39 in the emergency department, and 53 in wards elsewhere in University Hospital Limerick. Nationally, a total of 613 patients were waiting for a bed,