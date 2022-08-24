Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
An elderly man has died after he was involved in a “fatal workplace accident” involving a tractor in Co Offaly this morning.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place on a farm in Tinamuck, Clara, Co Offaly.
The man, aged in his 70s, died when the tractor he was driving overturned. His body was found shortly before 5am and gardaí are probing whether or not the fatal accident happened late on Tuesday night.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace accident that occurred in Clara, Co. Offaly in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
“A male, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara, Co. Offaly. He was discovered deceased shortly before 5am this morning.
Read more
“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.
“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm yesterday, Tuesday 23 August 2022 and 5am this morning, Wednesday 24 August 2022 to contact them.
“Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.”
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder