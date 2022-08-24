Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place on a farm in Tinamuck, Clara, Co Offaly.

An elderly man has died after he was involved in a “fatal workplace accident” involving a tractor in Co Offaly this morning.

The man, aged in his 70s, died when the tractor he was driving overturned. His body was found shortly before 5am and gardaí are probing whether or not the fatal accident happened late on Tuesday night.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace accident that occurred in Clara, Co. Offaly in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

“A male, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara, Co. Offaly. He was discovered deceased shortly before 5am this morning.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm yesterday, Tuesday 23 August 2022 and 5am this morning, Wednesday 24 August 2022 to contact them.

“Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.”