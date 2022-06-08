Man (70s) in 'critical' condition after being hit by truck in Galway city
An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck in Galway this morning.
Gardaí were alerted to the “serious” collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at Prospect Hill in Galway city at approximately 10am.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway where his condition is understood to be critical.
The road is currently closed as Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Traffic diversions are in place.
Read more
Gardaí in Galway are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and are asking those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home