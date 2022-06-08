Man (70s) in 'critical' condition after being hit by truck in Galway city

Gardaí were alerted to the “serious” collision involving a truck and a pedestrian in Galway city this morning, Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 10am

The man was brought to University College Hospital in Galway

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck in Galway this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the “serious” collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at Prospect Hill in Galway city at approximately 10am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway where his condition is understood to be critical.

The road is currently closed as Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Galway are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and are asking those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.